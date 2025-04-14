Ell-Saline School Counselor To Discuss Book At Salina Bookstore

A Saline County school counselor will be discussing a book that is meant to help improve inclusive issues within relationships, schools and the working environment at a Salina bookstore.

Dr. Ralita Cheeks will be discussing and selling her book “Cracking the Code: Building Inclusive Culture Climate,” on Monday, April 21st at Red Fern Booksellers on 106 S. Santa Fe.

According to Red Fern Booksellers,”Cracking the Code: Building Inclusive Culture Climate” is a thought-provoking examination of why traditional educational strategies often fall short and how schools can better engage students and families through inclusive, student-centered practices. Dr. Cheeks is recognized for creating innovative pathways that empower students to pursue higher education and meaningful careers.

Dr. Cheeks tells KSAL News, her purpose in publishing this book is to shed light on what Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) really means.

“Individuals matter and they all share something that is unique about them, which makes us diverse. Everyone wants to feel a sense of belonging and we should create spaces for people where they can express themselves more,” said Dr. Cheeks.

Dr. Ralita Cheeks is an experienced and passionate school counselor. She is dedicated to supporting the academic, emotional and personal development of students in the community. She brings a background in student support services, leadership development and community engagement. Dr. Cheeks has a Doctorate of Educational Leadership, where she received it at K-State University

Dr. Cheeks is a school counselor at Ell-Saline High School, where she works to support the academic, social and emotional development for students.

The event will be on Monday, April 21st at Red Fern Booksellers (106 S. Santa Fe) at 6:00 pm. People can also purchase the book from Dr. Cheeks throughout the event.