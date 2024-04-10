Ell-Saline Cardinals Softball Sweeps Little River

Bret Hecker slides into home in front of the tag on Tuesday night in Brookville.

The Ell-Saline Cardinals softball team used a pair of stellar pitching performances by Senior Gabey Norris and Sophomore Callie Bradley to sweep the Little River Redskins Tuesday Night in Brookville.

Game 1

Ell-Saline 14, Little River 3

Winning Pitcher – Gabey Norris (ES)

Losing Pitcher – Jailyn Millar (LR)

The bats were working early and often as Ell-Saline would score 7 runs in the 1st inning and not look back. Senior Gabey Norris would record 11 of 15 outs by the way of strikeout as the Cardinals would cruise to a 14-3 victory in game 1.

Game 2

Ell-Saline 15, Little River 0

Winning Pitcher – Callie Bradley (ES)

Losing Pitcher – Kate Collins (LR)

In the second game it was just like game 1, Ell-Saline pounced on the Redskins early for 5 runs in the 1st inning as they were on fire from the plate. Callie Bradley would also pitch a gem in game 2 as she would only give up one hit in the matchup as the Cardinals would take game two 15-5.

Ell-Saline softball moves to 5-1 on the season and will be back at home on Friday to take on Canton-Galva.

Pictures Courtesy of Susie Brown