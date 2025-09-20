Ell-Saline Cardinals Cruise Past Norwich 54-0

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

For the third straight week to start the season the Ell-Saline Cardinals have had to travel to their opponent. On Friday night the Cardinals would travel to Norwich to take on the Norwich Eagles. Ell-Saline came into the game with a 1-1 record and coming a big win over Osborne 52-6. Norwich entered the game 0-2 after coming off a loss to Reno Home School last Friday 60-14. Ell-Saline would score early and often even getting a couple defensive touchdown and a safety as they would cruise to a 54-0 victory with the game called at the half.

The Cardinals would get the scoring started within the first minute and a half of the games as senior defensive back Collin Dent would pick of a Kyedon Schroeder pass and return it 15 yards for the first score of the game.

With an 8-0 lead the Cardinals would continue to pile it on, with 6:43 left to go in the 1st quarter senior quarterback Reese Krone would use his big frame and quick speed to find the edge and scamper in from 24 yards out to put the Cardinals up 16-0.

On the next offensive possession for the Eagles senior defensive end would sack Kyedon Schroeder in the endzone for the safety and Ell-Saline took an 18-0.

When Ell-Saline would get the ball back on offense it would not take long for them to score again. With 4:03 left in the 1st quarter quarterback Reese Krone would find wide receiver Collin Dent on a 26-yard pitch and catch that put the Cardinals up 26-0.

Then with :29 left in the first quarter Dent again would pick off a Kyedon Schroeder pass and find the endzone for the 2nd time on defense and the 3rd time tonight as he would run it in from 25 yards out and the Cardinals would take a commanding 34-0 into the 2nd quarter.

In the 2nd quarter it was senior running back Kas Kramer’s turn to get involved in the scoring. Kramer would take a handoff from Krone at midfield and use big blocks to go in untouched as Ell-Saline would extend their lead to 40-0.

With 7:20 left in the first half Kramer would fine the endzone once again as he would take the handoff and weave his way through traffic on his way to a 33-yard touchdown.

The final touchdown of the night would also belong to Kas Kramer as he would score his third rushing touchdown from the 12-yard line and the Cardinals would win 54-0.

Reese Krone would finish the night 4-4 with 63 yards and a TD, he would add 24 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Kas Kramer would finish with 7 carries for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 16 yards on a lone catch. Collin Dent finished with 2 catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and had two pick 6’s on defense.

Ell-Saline moves to 2-1 with the win and with be at home for the first time this season as they open up district play against the Canton-Galva Eagles. Norwich Falls to 0-3 on the season and will travel to Argonia next Friday to take on the Titans.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Kas Kramer (Offense), Collin Dent (Defense)

