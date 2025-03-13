Ell-Saline Cardinals Continue to Roll; Advance to 2A State Semifinals

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 82, #6 ROSSVILLE 78

It was 2A State tournament time in Manhattan at Bramlage Coliseum on the campus of Kansas State University Wednesday night as the #3 seeded Ell-Saline Cardinals would take on the #6 seeded Rossville Bulldogs. Ell-Saline would finish with 2 guys over 20 points and 4 guys in double figures as they would squeak out a close one 82-78.

Both teams were looking to score early and often as Ell-Saline was back at state for the first time since 2012 and Rossville returning to the 2A state tournament for the first time since 2010.

Neither team would have trouble scoring in the big environment as both teams race out to a quick start as Rossville would hold a slight lead 25-24 after the 1st quarter. Junior Kas Kramer would knock down 3 triples and score 11 of his 25 points in the quarter to help keep the Cardinals in the game.

Rossville Junior Jack Donovan would get going in the 2nd quarter as he would score 10 of his 25 in the quarter. Donovan broke the Rossville school record this year for 3-pointers made in a season with 59 3=pointers. The Bulldogs would take a 45-41 lead into the break.

Ell-Saline came out of the locker room and would switch to the 1-3-1 zone defense and the Bulldogs would struggle to score. Ell-Saline would take the lead for the first time since the early minutes of the game as senior Garrison Zerger would knock down a 3-pointer right before the horn and the Cardinals would take a 57-55 lead into the final stanza.

Both teams would ramp things up in the 4th quarter as they would go back and forth. Ell-Saline would win the battle and outscore the Bulldogs 25-23 in the final 8 minutes as the Cardinals would advance with a 82-78 victory.

Ell-Saline would go to the free throw line 29 times on the night as they would knock down 20 of those in the win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Kas Kramer who finished the night with a season high 25 points. Senior Brogan Rowley would add 21 for the Cardinals including a couple highlight reel dunks. Junior Reese Krone (17) and Garrison Zerger (10) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Jack Donovan would lead Rossville in scoring as he would knock down 25 points in the loss. Juniors Cameron Miller (16) and Jakoby McDonnell would finish in double digits as well for the Bulldogs.

Ell-Saline moves to 21-3 on the season and will advance to the 2A state semifinal game Friday at 6pm and will take on the #2 seeded Sterling Black Bears for the second time this season. Sterling beat Ell-Saline 62-46 on February 21st so the Cardinals will be looking for some revenge. Rossville finishes the season 16-8.

BOX SCORE

#6 ROSSVILLE (16-8) – 25 – 20 – 10 – 23 / 78

#3 ELL-SALINE (21-3) – 24 – 17 – 16 – 25 / 82

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 25, Brogan Rowley 21, Reese Krone 17, Garrison Zerger 10, Tayton Williams 5, Trey Williams 4.

Rossville – Jack Donovan 25, Cameron Miller 16, Jakoby McDonnell 13, Tayson Horak 8, Kameron Badura 7, Andre Johnson 3, Mahki Jackson/Brock Bush/Cael Horgen 2.

