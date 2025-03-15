Ell-Saline Cardinals break state scoring record with 109-74 win; 3rd place state finish

Pictures courtesy of Riley Johnson

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 109, #4 VALLEY FALLS 74

Even with the loss to Sterling in the semifinals on Friday evening the Ell-Saline Cardinals were able to finish a goal on Saturday that they set at the beginning of the season. That goal was to hang a banner in their gym back in Brookville for the first time since 1980. They not only did that by beating the #4 seeded Valley Falls Dragons they also broke the state scoring record in any class with their 109 points. Almost breaking a second all class record with a combined 183 points which is good enough to be the top in 2A.

You could tell from the beginning that Ell-Saline came to play as junior Kas Kramer would find senior Brogan Rowley not once but twice for an alley-oop jam to start the game one coming off the tip. The Cardinals would continue to pile it on in the 1st and would lead 33-15 after one.

The onslaught continued in the 2nd quarter as senior Garrison Zerger would score 10 of his 19 in the quarter as the Cardinals would continue to extend their lead. Ell-Saline would outscore the Dragons 32-23 in the quarter and the Cardinals would take a 65-38 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would not slow down in the 3rd quarter as Brogan Rowley was not going to have a quiet last basketball game. Rowley would score 14 of his season high 34 points in the quarter and the Cardinals would take a whopping 97-51 lead into the final stanza.

Things would slow down for the Cardinals in the fourth but damage had already been done as Ell-Saline was able to coast to victory in Manhattan and claim a 3rd place trophy.

All five Cardinal starters would reach double figures on the afternoon but it was Brogan Rowley who would lead the charge with 34 points which included some highlight reel dunks and 4 three pointers. Senior Garrison Zerger (19), juniors Reese Krone (15), Kas Kramer (13) and Trey Williams (12) would all score in double figures in the huge win. Ell-Saline would knock down 12 3-point baskets in the win.

A pair of brothers Senior Hayden Kearney and Junior Collin Kearney would lead Valley Falls in scoring as they would both knock down 16 points in the loss. Sophomore Damian Cervantez (14) and senior Trenton Vanhoutan (10) would also reach double digits for the Dragons.

Ell-Saline will finish the season with 22-4 record and are bringing back a trophy to Brookville to add to the trophy case along with a new state record. Valley Falls finishes their season with a 20-6 record.

Unfortunately Ell-Saline will say goodbye to a stellar senior class, consisting of Brogan Rowley, Garrison Zerger, Tayton Williams, Melvin Lutes, and Jake Tillberg. Which them along with Coach Wendel have overcame quite a bit in the last four years since these guys were freshman.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (34 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Trey Williams

BOX SCORE

#3 ELL-SALINE (22-4) – 33 – 32 – 32 – 12 / 109

#4 VALLEY FALLS (20-6) – 15 – 23 – 13 – 23 / 74

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 34, Garrison Zerger 19, Reese Krone 15, Kas Kramer 13, Trey Williams 12, Collin Dent 4, Melvin Lutes 3, Landon May/Tayton Williams/Branton Gosvener/Jake Tillberg 2, Wyatt Allen 1.

Valley Falls – Hayden Kearney/Collin Kearney 16, Damian Cervantez 14, Trenton Vanhoutan 10, Brayson Miller 6, Flint Seymour 5, Grayson Coleman 4, Duncan Alveranga 2, Jenner Young 1.