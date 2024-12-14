Ell-Saline Cardinals are Tri-County Classic Champions

Photos courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 64, BENNINGTON 56

It was Championship Saturday in Belleville for the Tri-County Classic as the Ell-Saline Cardinals and the Bennington Bulldogs would do battle on the hardwood. Both teams had defeated Republic County and Minneapolis and were both 2-0 in the tournament. You would have to go back to December of 2018 for the last time the Cardinals had defeated the Bulldogs but Saturday was different as junior Trey Williams would catch fire in the 2nd half, and the Cardinals would bring home the hardware with a 64-56 victory.

Ell-Saline would lead the game from start to finish as they would knock down the first bucket and never relinquish the lead. Ell-Saline would lead after the 1st quarter 17-14 and would take a 27-22 lead in to the locker room.

Trey Williams would score 17 of his 21 in the final 2 quarters which included 5-3’s from the sharpshooter. The Cardinals would outscore the Bulldogs 37-34 in the final two frames and would pull out an 8 point win 64-56.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Trey Williams who would finish the night with 21 points. Garrison Zerger (14) would also finish the night in double figures for the Cards.

Junior Isaiah Garrett would lead the Bulldogs in scoring as he would knock down 25 in the losing effort. Seniors Thayne Trout (11) and Kian Wilson (10) would finish in double digits on the night as well.

Ell-Saline moves to 4-0 on the season and will be at home on Tuesday night to host the Ellinwood Eagles and look to stay undefeated. Bennington drops to 3-1 on the year and will return home to take on Lakeside.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (21 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

BENNINGTON (3-1) – 14 – 8 – 20 – 14 / 56

ELL-SALINE (4-0) – 17 – 10 – 21 – 16 / 64

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams 21, Garrison Zerger 14, Reese Krone/Kas Kramer 9, Brogan Rowley 8, Tayton Williams 3.

Minneapolis – Isaiah Garrett 25, Thayne Trout 11, Kian Wilson 10, Brayden Palenske 6, Payge Rodenbeek 4.