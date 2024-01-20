Ell-Saline Cardinals are Canton-Galva Boys Invitational Champs

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 62, MOUNDRIDGE 57

Ell-Saline would travel back to Canton on Saturday to play for a Canton-Galva Invitational Championship against the #2 team in Class 2A the Moundridge Wildcats. It was the Ell-Saline Cardinals walking away with the championship after defeating the Wildcats 62-57.

It was a pretty even 1st half as both teams would trade buckets for the first 16 minutes. The Wildcats would go into the locker room with a one-point lead 25-24.

Ell-Saline would find a little lead in the 3rd quarter as they would get a trio of 3’s from junior Brogan Rowley, sophomore Trey Williams and senior Marshall Johnson. The Cardinals would take a 41-38 lead into the final quarter.

The Cardinals would knock down 12 free throws in the 4th quarter and outscore the Wildcats 21-19 on their way to the Canton-Galva Boys Invitational Champs 62-57.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Marshall Johnson, who finished the night with 14 points. Trey Williams would come off the bench and knock down 13 of his own as the other Cardinal in double figures.

Senior Kreighton Kanitz led the Wildcats attack with a game high 27 points. Junior Henry Hecox would add 14 points as the other Moundridge player in double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 8-1 on the season and will have next week off and return 1/29 against Sedgwick to open up HOA play. Moundridge drops to 8-2 on the season and will travel to Goessel next Friday 1/25.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marshall Johnson (14 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

Box Score

#2 MOUNDRIDGE (8-2) – 12 – 13 – 13 – 19 / 57

ELL-SALINE (8-1) – 14 –10 – 17 – 21 / 62

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Marshall Johnson 14, Trey Williams 13, Kas Kramer 9, Brogan Rowley & Joe Hiechel 8, Garrison Zerger 6, Reese Krone 4,

Moundridge – Kreighton Kanitz 27, Henry Hecox 14, Bear Moddelmog 8, Kepple Adolf 5, Kaizer Kanitz 2, Layton Schmidt 1.