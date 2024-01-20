Ell-Saline Boys win a close one against unbeaten Wichita Classical, Advance To Championship

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 45, WICHITA CLASSICAL 41

The Ell-Saline Cardinals will take on the Moundridge Wildcats in the Canton-Galva Invitational Championship for the second straight year as the Cardinals win a close one over previously unbeaten #6 Wichita Classical.

It was back and forth the whole 1st half as both teams would struggle offensively and the Saints would take a 26-23 lead into halftime.

Wichita Classical would use an 11-8 3rd quarter and would take a 37-31 lead into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline came alive in the 4th quarter as sophomore Reese Krone would add 6 points and junior Brogan Rowley would add 5 and out score the Saints 14-4 to finish the game. The Cardinals would pull out a nail biter 45-41.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by senior Marshall Johnson, who finished the night with 12 points. Reese Krone would knock down 10 of his own as the other Cardinal in double figures.

Senior Tate Sinclair led the Saints attack with a game high 15 points. Senior Sam Wilkey would add 10 points as well.

Ell-Saline moves to 7-1 on the season and will play Moundridge in the Championship game of the Canton-Galva Invitational at 5:30pm Saturday. Wichita Classical drops to 9-1 on the season and will play Bennington in the 3rd place game at 4:00pm Saturday in Canton.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marshall Johnson (12 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

WICHITA CLASSICAL (9-1) – 10 – 16 – 11 – 4 / 41

ELL-SALINE (7-1) – 10 –13 – 8 – 14 / 45

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Marshall Johnson 12, Reese Krone 10, Kas Kramer 8, Brogan Rowley 7, Trey Williams 6, Joe Hiechel 2.

Wichita Classical – Tate Sinclair 15, Sam Wilkey 10, Daniel Young 7, Charlie Graham 6, Isaac Yourdon 3.