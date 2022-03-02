Salina, KS

Ell-Saline boys season ends at the hands of Sacred Heart

Victor CascioMarch 2, 2022

Ell-Saline’s season comes to an end after suffering a 59-40 loss at the hands of the Sacred Heart Knights on Tuesday night.

After a fairly even 1st quarter, the Cardinals only found themselves down 5 points, facing a 15-10 deficit. However, after being outscored 21-8 in the 2nd quarter, Ell-Saline quickly found themselves doubled up, 36-18 at the half.

Similar to the season opener, where these two squared off, Ell-Saline had difficulty defending Sacred Heart star post man Alex Disberger, who totaled 16 points in the 1st half and ended with a game-high 25.

The Cardinals never really threatened in the 2nd half, and the Knights cruised to the 19 point victory.

Marshall Johnson ended the night at Ell-Saline’s leading scorer, finishing with 14 points on the night, including four made 3-pointers.

Sacred Heart will take on Wabaunsee on Friday night.



