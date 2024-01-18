Ell-Saline Boys roll past Wichita Homeschool to open 50th Annual Canton-Galva Invitational

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 78, WICHITA HOMESCHOOL 58

Ell-Saline was back in action for the first time since December 15th tonight as they would travel to Canton to open up the 50th Annual Canton-Galva Invitational taking on the Wichita Homeschool Warriors.

Ell-Saline started off slow as the Warriors would start on an 8-0 run. A quick timeout by Cardinal coach Marty Wendel as he would make some adjustments and the Cardinals would answer with a 7-0 run of their own. Both teams would trade buckets the rest of the 1st quarter and things were knotted up at 14 after one.

The Cardinals and Warriors would go back and forth in the 2nd quarter and Ell-Saline would take a 31-30 into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would come out after halftime and were on absolute fire as they would outscore Wichita Homeschool 25-10 during the quarter. The Cardinals would take a comfortable 56-40 lead into the final stanza.

The 4th quarter was more back and forth action until the buzzer as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would cruise to a 78-58 victory.

Junior Brogan Rowley would finish with 15 points to lead the Cardinal attack. Trey Williams would chip in 14 off the bench, and Kas Kramer would also finish in double figures with 13 of his own.

The Warriors were lead in scoring by senior Simeon Townsend with a game high 16 points. Junior Dillon Ripley and Sophomore Colton Davis would both add 12 apiece as the other Warriors in double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-1 on the season and continues in the championship side of the bracket Friday against Wichita Classical at 7:30pm in the Canton-Galva Invitational. Wichita Homeschool drops to 10-7 on the season and will play in the consolation bracket Friday against Sedgwick at 3:00pm.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BROGAN ROWLEY (15 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: TREY WILLIAMS

WICHITA HOMESHCOOL (10-7) – 14 – 16 – 10 – 18 / 58

ELL-SALINE (6-1) – 14 – 17 – 25 – 22 / 78

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 15, Trey Williams 14, Kas Kramer 13, Joe Hiechel 9, Reese Krone & Garrison Zerger 8, Marshall Johnson 6, Tayton Williams 3, Melvin Lutes 2.

Wichita Homeschool – Simeon Townsend 16, Colton Davis & Dillon Ripley 12, Trust Townsend 9, Adam James 6, Mason Corliss 2, Ian Corliss 1.

