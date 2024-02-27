Ell-Saline Boys roll past Inman; advance to sub-state semifinals

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 64, INMAN 37

The Ell-Saline Boys basketball team was back in action Tuesday night as they would welcome the Inman Teuton to Brookville for a sub-state quarterfinal matchup. It was all Ell-Saline as they would get big performances from junior Brogan Rowley and sophomore Kas Kramer.

It was pretty even in the 1st quarter as Ell-Saline would have a slight lead after the quarter 10-6.

Ell-Saline would start heating up in the 2nd quarter as they were able to extend the lead and took a 28-20 advantage into the locker room.

The Cardinals would put on a clinic in the 2nd half as they would outscore the Teutons 36-17 in the final two frames and would coast to a 64-37 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brogan Rowley who would finish the night with game high 21 points. Kas Kramer would also finish in double figures with 16 points on the night.

Senior Zachary Martisko and freshman Carston Seidl would lead the Teuton attack and both would finish the evening with 8 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 17-4 on the season and will be back in action on Friday night to take on the Bulldogs of Chase County in a sub-state semifinal game in Marion. Inman finishes the season with a 7-14 record in the losing effort.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (21 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer

BOX SCORE

INMAN (7-14) – 6 – 14 – 11 – 6 / 37

#7 ELL-SALINE (17-4) – 10 – 18 – 15 – 21 / 64

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 21, Kas Kramer 16, Reese Krone 7, Garrison Zerger/Trey Williams/Marshall Johnson 6, Joe Hiechel 2

Inman – Zachary Martisko/Carston Seidl 8, Tyler Martisko 6, Cooper Wiens 5, Malachi Brunk 4, TJ Froese/Kellen Schrag 3.