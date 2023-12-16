Ell-Saline boys knock off Garden Plain in HOA/CPL Challenge

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 50, GARDEN PLAIN 43

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back at home on Friday night hosting the Garden Plain Owls as part of the Heart of America/Central Plains League Challenge and it was the Cardinals pulling out a 50-43 victory.

Ell-Saline got off to a slow start and the Owls were able to sprint out to a 9-2 lead fairly quickly. After a quick timeout the Cardinals would start knocking down shots and ultimately win the 1st quarter 16-12.

Ell-Saline and Garden Plain would trade buckets in the 2nd quarter as both teams would add 15 points to their total. The Cardinals would take a 31-27 lead into the locker room.

The 3rd quarter was fairly slow for both teams as they struggled to knock down shots. Ell-Saline would take a 3-point lead, 38-35 into the final quarter.

The Cardinals would knock down some crucial free throws by junior Brogan Rowley, senior Marshall Johnson and sophomore Reese Krone in the 4th quarter and pull out a 50-43 win.

Marshall Johnson would finish with a game high 17 points to lead the Cardinal attack. Brogan Rowley would chip in 15 of his own as the other Cardinal in double figures.

The Owls were led in scoring by senior Gabe Kampling who would finish the night with 16 points. Junior Kaeden Kasselman would add 15 of his own as the only other Owl to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 5-1 on the season and will start their winter break now and return back to the hardwood Friday, January 5th against the #9 Remington Broncos. Garden Plain drops to 2-3 and will travel to Andale to take on the Indians next Tuesday before starting their winter break.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: MARSHALL JOHNSON (17 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BROGAN ROWLEY

GARDEN PLAIN (2-3) – 12 – 15 – 8 – 8 / 43

ELL-SALINE (5-1) – 16 – 15 – 7 – 12 / 50

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Marshall Johnson 17, Brogan Rowley 15, Joe Hiechel 6, Reese Krone 5, Kas Kramer 4, Trey Williams 3.

Garden Plain – Gabe Kampling 16, Kaeden Kasselman 15, Max McGregor & Seth Dugan 5, Ty Scheer 2.