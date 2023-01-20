Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 28 °

ELL-SALINE BOYS FALL IN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME OF CANTON GALVA TOURNAMENT TO MOUNDRIDGE 66-55

Clarke SandersJanuary 20, 2023

The Moundridge Wildcats stormed out of the gate and by the time the dust had settled the Wildcats were up 9-0.  Then things settled down.  The Cardinals were able to pull within 2 at 12-10.  Moundridge would extend the lead again en route to the 11 point win.

Wildcat senior Landon Kaufman tied for top scoring honors with 20 while sophomore Barrett Moddelmogg had 19 and senior Logan Churchill chipped in 14

Ell-Saline junior Marshall Johnson was the co-leading scorer in the game with 20 points and was named the Next Tec Wireless Player of the Game.  Once again, sophomore Brogan Rowley had the H & R Block of the game.  He was also the only other player for the Cards in double digits with 11.

After going 2-1 in the tournament, Ell-Saline was the runner-up

The Cardinals are now 8-4 on the year and will have all of next week off while the Cardinal girls compete in a mid-season girls tournament.  When the Cardinals do play again it will be at Moundridge.

TEAM             1          2          3          4          FINAL

Moundridge    23        20        13         10          66

Ell-Saline         17       15         11        12           55

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

ELL-SALINE BOYS FALL IN CHAMPIONSHI...

The Moundridge Wildcats stormed out of the gate and by the time the dust had settled the Wildcats we...

January 20, 2023 Comments

Cowgirls Notch 2nd Win; Cowboys Fal...

Sports News

January 20, 2023

South girls fall to Andover in SIT ...

Sports News

January 20, 2023

DUI, Child Endangerment Charges

Kansas News

January 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI, Child Endangerment C...
January 20, 2023Comments
Kansas Lottery players are encouraged to check their Powerball tickets. One ticket sold in southwest Kansas for the January 26, 2013, drawing is worth $1 million and remains unclaimed.
Kansas Lottery Officials ...
January 20, 2023Comments
Proposed Bill Would Provi...
January 20, 2023Comments
Kansas Man Admits Guilt, ...
January 20, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra