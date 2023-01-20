ELL-SALINE BOYS FALL IN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME OF CANTON GALVA TOURNAMENT TO MOUNDRIDGE 66-55

The Moundridge Wildcats stormed out of the gate and by the time the dust had settled the Wildcats were up 9-0. Then things settled down. The Cardinals were able to pull within 2 at 12-10. Moundridge would extend the lead again en route to the 11 point win.

Wildcat senior Landon Kaufman tied for top scoring honors with 20 while sophomore Barrett Moddelmogg had 19 and senior Logan Churchill chipped in 14

Ell-Saline junior Marshall Johnson was the co-leading scorer in the game with 20 points and was named the Next Tec Wireless Player of the Game. Once again, sophomore Brogan Rowley had the H & R Block of the game. He was also the only other player for the Cards in double digits with 11.

After going 2-1 in the tournament, Ell-Saline was the runner-up

The Cardinals are now 8-4 on the year and will have all of next week off while the Cardinal girls compete in a mid-season girls tournament. When the Cardinals do play again it will be at Moundridge.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Moundridge 23 20 13 10 66

Ell-Saline 17 15 11 12 55