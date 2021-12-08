ELL-SALINE BOYS BREAK LOSING STREAK AS CARDINALS SWEEP

Going into play Tuesday night, the Ell-Saline boys’ basketball team had lost 53 games in a row in a streak that

started back in the 2018/19 season. Now, the streak is over. The Cardinal boys capped a great night in

Brookville with a 49-43 victory over Minneapolis to complete a sweep of the Lions that started with the Ell-

Saline getting their second 2-point win of the young season 48-46 in the girls game.

GIRLS:

Ell-Saline never trailed in the opener building a 14 point lead in the first half and following a Minneapolis comeback

got another 14 point lead in the third quarter. However, Minneapolis wouldn’t go away and three times had the ball

late with a chance to tie or take the lead, but in the end the Cardinals held on for the 2-point win.

The game’s leading scorer was Cardinal senior Raleigh Kramer who tallied 17. 11 points came from sophomore

Bayleigh Schneider and 7 from junior Keala Wilson.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by senior Cameron Cleveland who had 13 points with sophomore Maggie Shupe

netting 10.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

Minneapolis 9 – 10 – 12 – 15 – 46

Ell-Saline 21 – 6 – 15 – 6 – 48

BOYS:

The nightmare is over for the Cardinal boys. After falling behind by 7 after a quarter, Ell-Saline outscored the

Lions in each of the next three quarters to get their first win in 54 games. The key to the victory was outstanding

defense throughout the game for the Cardinals.

The high scorer in the game was Ell-Saline sophomore Marshall Johnson tallying 19 points, 13 coming in the 2 nd

half. Sophomore Ryan Duerr had a couple of big blocks in the game in addition to his 10 points.

Another Johnson, senior Colton, was the top scorer for Minneapolis with 17. Kolton Hoppe, also a senior, had

three treys in the first half before being shutout in half #2 for 9 total points.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

Minneapolis 11 – 14 – 5 – 13 – 43

Ell-Saline 4 – 16 – 14 – 15 – 49

Next up for the Cardinals, their first road trip of the year as they travel to Solomon to take on the Gorillas. The

Cardinal girls are 2-0 with the boys at 1-1.