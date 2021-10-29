Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 44 °

ELL-SALINE BOMBS STANTON COUNTY, 48-0

Clarke SandersOctober 29, 2021

For the second week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals put up over 40 points en
route to a shutout win over the Stanton County Trojans from Johnson in extreme
southwest Kansas.

After a slow start due to a fumble on their opening drive, it was all Cardinals all
the time. Here is a rundown of the Ell-Saline touchdowns. Chart shows the time
remaining in the quarter/how the score happened.

FIRST QUARTER:
3:25: Junior QB Kade Wilson punches it in from 1 yard out.

SECOND QUARTER:
10:45: Junior running back Aidan Brockway scores on a 5 yard run.
0:23: Wilson passes to sophomore Joe Heichel on play covering 13 yards.

THIRD QUARTER:
8:35: Wilson runs it in from 22 yards out.
5:59: Wilson gets his third touchdown rushing of the game with a 20 yard scamper.

FOURTH QUARTER:
11:22: Senior Ryder Dent gets a short 2 yard TD run.
8:12: Sophomore back-up quarterback Marshall Johnson scores from the 13-
yardline on a nifty run. Senior Noah Carrazco booted 6 extra points on 7 attempts.

The last 8-plus minutes of the game was played with a continuous clock.

With the win, Ell-Saline improves to 4-5 on the year and will make a return trip to
the Sedgwick Cardinals next Friday. Those Cardinals had a bye Friday night.
Sedgwick wiped out Ell-Saline in week 5, 55 to 12. Meanwhile, Stanton County
ended their season with a record of 3 wins and 5 losses.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

ELL-SALINE BOMBS STANTON COUNTY, 48...

For the second week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals put up over 40 points en route to a shutout ...

October 29, 2021 Comments

Salina Central routs Liberal, 42-10

Sports News

October 29, 2021

Vikings Fall to Chapman 50-20

Sports News

October 29, 2021

64 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Top News

October 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crimestoppers
October 29, 2021Comments
Advice To Keep Pets Happy...
October 29, 2021Comments
Man Steals Wallet, Uses C...
October 29, 2021Comments
2 Water Buffalo Dead afte...
October 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices