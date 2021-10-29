ELL-SALINE BOMBS STANTON COUNTY, 48-0

For the second week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals put up over 40 points en

route to a shutout win over the Stanton County Trojans from Johnson in extreme

southwest Kansas.

After a slow start due to a fumble on their opening drive, it was all Cardinals all

the time. Here is a rundown of the Ell-Saline touchdowns. Chart shows the time

remaining in the quarter/how the score happened.

FIRST QUARTER:

3:25: Junior QB Kade Wilson punches it in from 1 yard out.

SECOND QUARTER:

10:45: Junior running back Aidan Brockway scores on a 5 yard run.

0:23: Wilson passes to sophomore Joe Heichel on play covering 13 yards.

THIRD QUARTER:

8:35: Wilson runs it in from 22 yards out.

5:59: Wilson gets his third touchdown rushing of the game with a 20 yard scamper.

FOURTH QUARTER:

11:22: Senior Ryder Dent gets a short 2 yard TD run.

8:12: Sophomore back-up quarterback Marshall Johnson scores from the 13-

yardline on a nifty run. Senior Noah Carrazco booted 6 extra points on 7 attempts.

The last 8-plus minutes of the game was played with a continuous clock.

With the win, Ell-Saline improves to 4-5 on the year and will make a return trip to

the Sedgwick Cardinals next Friday. Those Cardinals had a bye Friday night.

Sedgwick wiped out Ell-Saline in week 5, 55 to 12. Meanwhile, Stanton County

ended their season with a record of 3 wins and 5 losses.



