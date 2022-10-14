Salina, KS

ELL-SALINE BLOWS OUT WASHINGTON COUNTY 46-12

Clarke SandersOctober 14, 2022

What a difference a week makes.

After getting pounded last Friday at Clifton-Clyde 50-0, the Ell-Saline Cardinals returned home for a 34 point win against the Washington County Tigers.

After missing a couple of games due to a shoulder injury, senior quarterback Kade Wilson returned to the starting line-up with a bang Thursday night.  Wilson had a role in 5 of the 7 Ell-Saline touchdowns.  He rushed for three TDs, passed for one and was on the receiving end of a Marshall Johnson TD pass.

Wilson had the first score of the game on a 4-yard rush at the 6:22 mark of the first quarter.  He then added a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:11 to go in the opening stanza.

With 7:14 to go before half, he struck again this time from 15 yards out.  Ell-Saline’s next score came on a blocked punt by senior Mason Ellerman.  After blocking the punt at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter, Ellerman scooped up the ball and rambled in from about the 5 yard line.  Then, with less than a minute to go before half, back-up QB junior Johnson fired a TD pass to Wilson in a play that covered 28 yards.  That made the halftime score 34-0.

Washington County finally got on the scoreboard with 8:36 left in quarter number 3 on a 1-yard TD run by senior quarterback Payton Leduc.  That score was immediately matched when Wilson launched a 63-yard TD pass to freshmen Kas Kramer just one minute later.

The 4th quarter saw each team score once more.  With 9:36 to go in the game, junior Ryder Dent blasted into the end zone from 7 yards out.  The Tigers would score the final TD of the game on a 12-yard run by Leduc.

With the win, Ell-Saline improved to 5 and 2 on the season and the Cardinals will be the second seed when the play-offs begin in two weeks.  Meanwhile, Washington County is now 4 and 3.

Next up for the Cardinals, a trip to 2-4 Lincoln.

Kade Wilson was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game and Mason Ellerman had the H & R Block of the Game.

Scoring by quarters:

TEAM                            1                 2                 3                 4                 FINAL

Washington County      0                 0                 6                 6                    12

Ell-Saline                        14               20               6                 6                    46

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

