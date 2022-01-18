Ell-Saline Beats Minneapolis Girls in Defensive Struggle

Girls

A game with nearly more turnovers than points came down to the last 10 seconds.

Minneapolis missed a three-pointer in the closing moments of the game, and 2A Ell-Saline picked up a 28-26 road victory.

Ell-Saline’s Bayleigh Schneider led all scorers with 15 points. Twelve of those points came in the first quarter. No other Cardinal had more than four points.

For Minneapolis, Cameron Cleveland paced with nine points, and she was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Sophomore Maggie Shupe was awarded the H&R Block of the Game. The Lions have now lost four in a row.

Ell-Saline (9-1) jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game, bolstered by four three-pointers from Schneider. After that, both offenses went stagnant.

The Cardinals took a 19-11 lead into the half.

With only nine combined points in the third quarter, the flow of the game stayed similar headed to the final frame.

Minneapolis was able to cut it down to a two-point game in the final minutes, but free throws and game-changing three-pointers were missed, allowing Ell-Saline to escape with the season series sweep.

The Lions are back in action next week in the Berean Academy Tournament. All games will be broadcasted on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Boys

In the first round of the Rupp Tournament in Halstead, the Minneapolis boys lost to Andale, 78-29. The Lions will play Thursday at 7:45 against the loser of Haven and Halstead in the consolation bracket. That game can also be heard on 92.7 The New Zoo.