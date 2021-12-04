ELL-SALINE AND SACRED HEART OPEN SEASON WITH SPLIT

It was the 2021/22 season openers for both Ell-Saline and Sacred Heart in Brookville and the night ended with each school getting a “W”. The Girls game was a thriller that saw Sacred Heart lead for much of the game, including a 5 point lead at half, but in the end the Lady Cardinals emerged victorious 40-38. Meanwhile the Knight Boys had little trouble with Ell-Saline winning 65-48.

GIRLS:

The Cardinals were able to win the game in large part to an effective full court press that they played for most of the game and Sacred Heart was never able to really figure out how to break that press. Another big factor was Ell-Saline had more players help carry the scoring load.

Sacred Heart’s Katie Weiss, a sophomore, accounted for over half of her team’s total points netting 21 to lead all scorers. Nobody else for Sacred Heart scored more than 5. The Knight’s leading scorer from last year, Ellie Woodall, now a senior, was unable to play due to injury.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, had much more balanced scoring getting 11 points from senior Raleigh Kramer, 9 from sophomore Bayleigh Schneider and 7 from senior Sadie Bradley.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Sacred Heart 11 14 8 5 38

Ell-Saline 10 10 13 7 40

BOYS:

Sacred Heart came out firing on all cylinders and jumped out to a 16 point lead after the first quarter and kept the pedal to mental for a 44-19 advantage at halftime. The Knights would extend their lead to 33 midway through the 3rd quarter before the Cardinals were able to right the ship. Ell-Saline outscored the Knights in the 2nd half, 29-21.

Knight super senior Alex Disberger picked up right where he left off from a year ago and led all players with 24 points. He had plenty of help with sophomore Maxwell Ehrlich knocking down three treys on his way to 16 points and senior Ben Cheney chipped in 12.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by junior Kade Wilson who had 16. Like Ehrlich, Cardinal sophomore Marshall Johnson also had 3 triples and ended up with 13 points with freshman Brogan Rowley contributing a dozen points to the Ell-Saline cause.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Sacred Heart 26 18 13 8 65

Ell-Saline 10 9 16 13 48

Next up for the Cardinals three games next week starting with another home game when Minneapolis comes to Brookville. Sacred Heart also has three games next week starting with another road trip on Tuesday to Chapman.