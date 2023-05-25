Ell-Saline advances to state semifinals

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals have punched their ticket to the Kansas Class 2-1A State Softball Semifinals, after a thrilling 3-2 win over Mound City-Jayhawk Linn on Thursday night.

The Cardinals walked off the victory with an RBI single in the final inning of regulation.

Now, the Cardinals will have a quick turnaround, playing at 11 AM on Friday from the Pratt-Green Sports Complex. The task will be top-seeded and undefeated McLouth on Friday, with a chance at the State Championship on the line.

The Cardinals are in the midst of their third-consecutive State Tournament appearance, hoping that experience will carry them to the Title game, following a 4th place finish in 2022.

Fans will be able to tune in to the action on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM, as well as online at KSAL.com here.