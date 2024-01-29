Eli Sawyers selected to represent the USA in the Paris World Games Tour

PhD Hoops Release:

(January 26th, 2024)

Salina, Kansas – Eli Sawyer, a former local basketball player from Southeast of Saline, and current redshirt Freshman at Southwestern College, has been selected by PhD Hoops to represent the United States of America in international basketball competition at The Paris World Games Tour in Paris, France between the dates of June 24 and July 1, 2024.

Out of a pool of applicants, Eli Sawyers was chosen for this tour based on his playing ability, character and desire to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

PhD Hoops Travel Tours believes in the development of young players both on and off the court, combining the thrill of international basketball competition with a cultural education that lasts a lifetime. The PhD Hoops staff has a long history of leading players and family members across different continents to enjoy this unique experience abroad and takes great pride in selecting players who are the right fit to represent the USA in the highest regard.

For additional information, please visit PhDHoops.com or contact [email protected].