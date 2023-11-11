“Elf” Inspired Blood Drives Planned

For many, watching the classic holiday movie “Elf” has been a heartwarming tradition for 20 years. TheAmerican Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the holiday season begins: Spread cheer with a blood donation.
According to the organization, donations are critical to the blood supply as the holiday season draws near – a time when blood donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are urged to give, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.
To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf.
It feels good to give a gift to someone else that truly means something. Those wishing to help patients receive lifesaving transfusions can book a blood donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
_ _ _
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 10-30:
Assaria
- 12/5/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W. First
Gypsum
- 11/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Unified School District 306 Office, 5056 East K-4 Highway
Salina
- 11/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 302 South Seventh
- 11/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Tonys Pizza Service, 3123 Centennial Road
- 11/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 11/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr
- 12/1/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 12/2/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 12/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 12/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pinion Global, 3030 Cortland
- 12/4/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
- 12/8/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott