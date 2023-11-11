“Elf” Inspired Blood Drives Planned

For many, watching the classic holiday movie “Elf” has been a heartwarming tradition for 20 years. TheAmerican Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the holiday season begins: Spread cheer with a blood donation.

According to the organization, donations are critical to the blood supply as the holiday season draws near – a time when blood donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are urged to give, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf.

It feels good to give a gift to someone else that truly means something. Those wishing to help patients receive lifesaving transfusions can book a blood donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

_ _ _

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 10-30:

Assaria

12/5/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W. First

Gypsum

11/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Unified School District 306 Office, 5056 East K-4 Highway

Salina