Electric Motorbike Rider Killed In Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 8, 2022

A man riding an electric motorbike was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Erik Dedrickson of Manhattan was riding an electric motorbike on Tuttle Creek Boulevard. He crashed into the side of a Subaru Outback that turned in front of him.

Dedrickson, who was wearing eye protection but no helmet, was transported by EMS to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan where he died.

The crash happened Monday night at around 6:30 at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Griffith Drive in northeast Manhattan.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

