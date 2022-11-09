Salina, KS

Election Results: Some Still Too Close to Call

Todd PittengerNovember 9, 2022

The Kansas Governor’s race is too close to call. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, with all precincts reporting, Democrat incumbent Governor Laura Kelly holds a slim one percent lead over challenger Republican Derek Schmidt. Kelly has 479,875 votes while Schmidt has 465,620. There are still mail in ballots to be counted. Kelly is seeking her second term in office, and Schmidt has served as Kansas Attorney General since 2011.

Similarly, the Attorney General’s race is too close to call. Republican Kris Kobach leads Democrat Chris Mann by two percent. Kobach has 493,775 votes to Mann’s 471,076.

Salina area farmer and former state representative Steven Johnson will be the new Kansas State Treasurer. The Republican Johnson defeated incumbent Democrat Lynn Rogers by 13 percent.

Incumbent Jerry Moran is the winner of the Kansas U.S. Senate race. Moran defeated Democratic challenger and former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland in yesterday’s general election. The Republican Moran was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.

Kansas’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives will remain unchanged in 2023. Republican incumbent Tracey Mann defeated Democrat James Beard in the First District, Republican Incumbent Jake LaTurner beat Democrat Patrick Schmidt in the Second District and Republican Incumbent Ron Estes prevailed over Democrat Bob Hernandez in the Fourth District in yesterday’s election. Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids defeated Republican Amanda Adkins in the Third District in a rematch of the 2020 election.

Locally in Saline County, in the race for the Kansas House of Representatives 69th District Seat,  incumbent Republican Clarke Sanders won a second term by defeating Democrat Sarah Crews. Sandeers won 6 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout in Saline County was 44 percent.

COMPLETE SALINE COUNTY RESULTS

