Election Filing Window Closes Monday

Secretary of State Scott Schwab is encouraging Kansans to run for office ahead of Monday’s registration deadline.

Candidates who are running for seats at the national, state, county, township and precinct level have until noon Monday to file for the Aug. 6 primary. Monday also marks the deadline for voters to change their party affiliation before the primary election.

The state’s 2024 election cycle already is heating up, with all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs this cycle.

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss tells KSAL News that normally the deadline to file to run for office is June 1st. Because this year June 1st is on a weekend, the filing deadline instead is Monday, June 3rd. Doss says there are some key dates to remember leading up to the August primary election.

July 16th – Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information to participate in the 2024 primary election.

July 17th – First day of advance voting for the primary election. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin.

July 30th – Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot for the primary election.

August 5th – In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m. for the primary election.

August 6th – Primary election.

You must be registered as a Republican or a Democrat to vote in the primary election. Currently there are only two races in Saline County which will be on the primary ballot, both Republican. Saline County Commission District 3 and Saline County Attorney. Otherwise, there is at least one candidate filed for all of the open positions.

Once the primary election is complete, there are some key dated leading up to the November general election. They include:

October 15th – Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information to participate in the 2024 general election.

October 16th – First day of advance voting. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin.

October 29th – Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.

November 4th – In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m.

November 5th – Election Day.

Here is the complete list of candidates who so far have filed to run for office in Saline County:

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracey Mann (R)

Paul Buskirk (D)

Kansas Senate District 24

J.R. Claeys (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Clarke Sanders (R)

Lori Blake (D)

Kansas House of Representatives 71st District

Steven Howe (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Susan L Concannon (R)

Gerald Johnson (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

John Reynolds (R)

Cynthia Huebner (R)

Saline County Clerk

Jamie Doss (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

Saline County Sheriff

Roger Soldan (R)

Saline County Treasurer

Anthony “Tony’ Newell

_ _ _

Rachel Mipro is a reporter for the Kansas Reflector