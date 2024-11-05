It’s Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote in the mid-term election.

Along with the presidential race, locally in Salina there is a contested state senate race, a contested state legislative race, a write-in effort for a Saline County Commission seat, and a contested race for the US House of Representatives. Contested local races include:

United States House of Representatives 1st District

Paul Buskirk (D)

Tracey Mann (R)

Kansas Senate District 24

John Baker (D)

JR Claeys (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Lori Blake (D)

Clarke Sanders (R)

County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Kathleen Malone Crouch (Write-In)

Polls for the election will be open 7Am till 7 PM Tuesday across Kansas.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina on election day. Area public transportation provider OCCK Transportation is offering free rides to the general public on all services, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect. OCCK normally offers free rides on Election Day each year to help increase voter turnout.

As soon as election results are available KSAL will provide them on the radio and online.