It’s Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote in the mid-term election.

Locally in Salina there is one contested state legislative race, with incumbent representative Clarke Sanders being challenged by Sarah Crews. Also of local interest, Salina area farmer and former state representative Steven Johnson is running for state treasurer.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina on election day. OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are hoping to help increase voter turnout by offering free rides to the general public. A free one-day pass to CityGo or 81 Connection will be offered to each passenger that is on his or her way to or from a polling place. Passengers must tell the driver they have voted or will vote in order to receive the pass. CityGo will operate normal routes and schedules on Election Day. Buses run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polls across the state are open all day today 7am till 7pm.

As soon as Election results are available KSAL will provide them on the radio and online.