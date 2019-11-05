Salina, KS

Election Day Tuesday

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2019

It’s Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote for local offices and issues.

Locally in Salina three people will be elected to the five seat Salina City Commission. Additionally, four people will be elected to the seven seat USD 305 Board of Education.

Kansas voters on election day have the opportunity to change the state constitution. A proposed state constitutional amendment question calls for ending the practice of counting college students and military personnel from where they come from and not from where they are when they cast their ballots. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab supports ending the practice, and he says ending the special count could save the state at least $830,000.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina on election day. OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are hoping to help increase voter turnout by offering free rides to the general public. A free one-day pass to CityGo or 81 Connection will be offered to each passenger that is on his or her way to or from a polling place. Passengers must tell the driver they have voted or will vote in order to receive the pass. CityGo will operate normal routes and schedules on Election Day. Buses run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polls across the state are open all day today 7am till 7pm.

 

