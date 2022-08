An elderly woman is beaten to death in Andover.

Police responded to a possible assault near Central and Lioba yesterday and found an 81-year-old woman suffering from injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died.

The 23-year-old suspect, who is a relative of the victim, was found at a cemetery near 13th and Woodlawn and taken to a hospital to be treated for a suspected drug overdose before being taken into police custody.