Elderly Couple Injured on I-70

An elderly couple from Bison, Kansas was transported to the hospital in Salina after a two vehicle crash on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 90-year-old driver and his 83-year-old wife were treated for minor injuries Sunday after their 2013 Ford Edge was rear ended by a truck on I-70 near mile post 248.

Deputies say 28-year-old Jackson Hurst of Dallas, Texas was cited for following too closely after he drove his 2018 Chevy Silverado into the rear end of the Ford.

The couple was driving about 50-mph on a small spare tire after having changed a flat west of Salina.

The accident occurred about one mile west of the Halstead Exit, Sunday afternoon about 1:30pm.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office