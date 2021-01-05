Salina, KS

El Dorado Correctional Facility Inmate COVID Death

Todd PittengerJanuary 5, 2021

A Kansas prison inmate who died Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, this is the first COVID-19 related resident death at the Eldorado Correctional Facility, and the thirteenth resident death related to COVID-19 for the state.

The resident tested positive for the virus on Dec. 28th, and was transferred to the hospital on Jan. 2nd.  He was a 65-year old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

The resident was serving a 294-month sentence for attempted first degree murder and second degree murder. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since September 2010.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and to serve as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit for all adult males sentenced. At the facility residents receive orientation and are assigned to a custody classification, appropriate programs and a permanent housing assignment.

 

