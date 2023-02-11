Eisenhower wins a pair of nail-biters against Central

Salina Central’s first meeting with the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers featured a pair of one-point decisions, with Central’s girls winning a double-overtime thriller, and Eisenhower winning on a last-second bucket in the boys contest.

GIRLS: Eisenhower 50, Salina Central 49 (OT)

The Salina Central Mustangs had their chances last night, but were unable to hold off the Eisenhower Tigers in yet another tight contest between the two teams.

Carly Dameron was fantastic for Eisenhower, scoring all 18 of their first-half points, and 28 in the contest.

Salina Central was led by Tyler Vidricksen’s 17 points, on five made three-pointers, and Azbey Peckham added 10 points.

The Mustang offense put up a solid effort, but it was the Eisenhower defense that proved to be the difference in overtime, holding Central to just one made basket in the closing seconds.

Salina Central drops to 8-8 on the season and will be back on the road at Goddard High on Tuesday.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tyler Vidricksen

H&R Block of the Game: Azbey Peckham

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 8 – 13 – 15 – 10 – 3 / 49

Eisenhower – 5 – 13 – 16 – 10 – 4 / 50

BOYS: Eisenhower 43, Salina Central 42

The Eisenhower Tigers earned the season sweep of Salina Central’s boys on Friday, winning their second-straight game over the Mustangs by one point.

Jaden Roth would lead all scorers with 17 points. Pierce Blue would add 10 as well for the Tigers.

Salina Central would be paced by 10 points from Ethan Waters, who led the Mustangs’ comeback attempt late, bringing them back to within one in the closing seconds after trailing by as many as nine early in the 4th quarter.

Dez Gibson scored eight points and Kaden Snyder and Kenyon McMillan each tallied seven.

The Mustangs have fallen in six-straight and ten of their last 11, and will look to bounce back against Goddard, who they defeated in December. Their record is now 4-12 on the year.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Kenyon McMillan

H&R Block of the Game: Hunter Mowery

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 9 – 4 – 12 – 17 / 42

Eisenhower – 5 – 10 – 13 – 15 / 43