Eisenhower Visitors Center Hosting Holiday Concert

A holiday concert is planned this weekend at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

According to the organization, the Abilene Municipal Band returns for their annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 3. Join in the celebration and enjoy some refreshments while listening to traditional and beloved holiday classics.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium.

Take advantage of a special 20% shopping discount to finish up your holiday shopping. The gift shop and museum will be open 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Visit the abilenekansas.org website for details on additional community events December 2-3.

Photo by David Beale on Unsplash