EISENHOWER SWEEPS SOUTH

GIRLS:

The Salina South Cougars went on the road for the first time this season Friday, traveling south to take on the Goddard-Eisnhower Tigers in “The Zoo.”

In the girls contest, Salina South’s lack of size created a mismatch for a much taller, lengthier Eisenhower team. Forward Carly Dameron took advantage of that mismatch in the first half, scoring nine of her 13 total points in the first 16 minutes of play. She was aided by guard Emilee Hollinger, who commanded the scoring from the outside, nailing 3 three-pointers, and totaling 19 points to lead all scorers.

South would trail 27-12 at halftime, and Eisenhower would reach leads as high as 20, but the Cougars would continue to fight. Sydney Peterson led the Cougars with 13 points, her second-straight double-figure scoring effort. Lauren Harris added eight points as well.

The Lady Cougars fell to 1-2 on the season.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

SOUTH 7 – 5 – 4 – 16 – 32

EISENHOWER 11 – 16 – 10 – 11 – 48

BOYS:

A slow start plagued the Salina South boys on Friday, falling in a 13-3 hole after the first quarter.

From there, they would slowly begin to chip away at the Eisenhower lead. Trailing by just five at the half, it seemed like the Cougars were taking control, but a strong third quarter from the Tigers and Logan Libel would push the lead back to nine points heading into the final frame.

South’s Te’Jon McDaniel took over in the final quarter, scoring 16 of the Cougar’s 20 points in the closing period. He would finish with 25 points in the game, his third-straight 20-plus point outing to start the season. Unfortunately for South, the comeback would fall just short, as two final free throws by Eisenhower’s Caleb Conyers would put the game out of reach at 55-53.

The Cougars have lost back-to-back games, and are now 1-2 on the season.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

SOUTH 3 – 16 – 14 – 20 – 53

EISENHOWER 13 – 11 – 18 – 13 – 55

Both Cougar basketball teams will be on the road again on Tuesday, taking on the Maize South Mavericks at 6 & 7:30pm on Y93.7.