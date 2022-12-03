Salina, KS

Eisenhower sweeps South in season-opener

Jackson SchneiderDecember 3, 2022

The Salina South Cougar Basketball teams both fell in their season-opener contests with Goddard-Eisenhower.

In the girls contest, a tough start put the Cougars behind, and they couldn’t recover. South trailed 24-14 at the half and could not close the gap in the second half.

Eisenhower defeated Salina South 42-30. The Nex-Tech Wireless player of the game was Brooklyn Jordan for her solid performance as just a Freshman in her Cougar debut. The H&R Block of the game went to Paityn Fritz.

In the boys game was tight throughout, with 32 minutes not being enough to decide a winner.

Goddard-Eisenhower would make just a few more players in the overtime period, and defeat the Cougars 65-63.

South’s Quevon Purucker would lead the charge offensively for this year’s young group of Cougars, earning the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game honors. His teammate Jace Humphrey, who is expected to be a big contributor this season for South, recorded a great block on defense in the second half, earning the H&R Block of the Game.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

