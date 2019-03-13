Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 36 °

Eisenhower Project Delayed

KSAL StaffMarch 13, 2019

The recent government shutdown has delayed the completion of a major project at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. The renovated museum will not be open in time for a planned 75h anniversary celebration of D-Day, the day the Allies, commanded by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, landed in France and turned the tide of World War II.

Beginning at the end of May  last year a major renovation of the museum began. Exhibits were moved to the library building while the museum gets a new look.

The renovation is encompassing the museum’s entire 25,000 square foot exhibit space. The project was expected to take a year.

Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Director Dawn Hammett revealed to Rocking M Media the museum will not reopen the first week in June as previously scheduled. She said the government shutdown put the project behind schedule. Hammett said they hope to open the museum a month later in July.

All other D-Day 75 activities will take place as scheduled June 1-6.

The comprehensive exhibit redesign is made possible by the Eisenhower Foundation‘s successful multi-million dollar fundraising campaign.

Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum photo of General Eisenhower chatting with paratroopers on the eve of the D-Day invasion.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Flooding Rain, Damaging Wind Possib...

It could be day of of weather of extremes around the area. Flooding rain and damaging straight line ...

March 13, 2019 Comments

Eisenhower Project Delayed

Top News

March 13, 2019

WSU Mourns Death of President

Kansas News

March 13, 2019

Kid Offers Comfort to Sick Kids

Kansas News

March 12, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

WSU Mourns Death of Presi...
March 13, 2019Comments
Kid Offers Comfort to Sic...
March 12, 2019Comments
Longtime Lions Event Expa...
March 12, 2019Comments
Gun Stolen from Safe
March 12, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH