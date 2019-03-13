Eisenhower Project Delayed

The recent government shutdown has delayed the completion of a major project at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. The renovated museum will not be open in time for a planned 75h anniversary celebration of D-Day, the day the Allies, commanded by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, landed in France and turned the tide of World War II.

Beginning at the end of May last year a major renovation of the museum began. Exhibits were moved to the library building while the museum gets a new look.

The renovation is encompassing the museum’s entire 25,000 square foot exhibit space. The project was expected to take a year.

Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Director Dawn Hammett revealed to Rocking M Media the museum will not reopen the first week in June as previously scheduled. She said the government shutdown put the project behind schedule. Hammett said they hope to open the museum a month later in July.

All other D-Day 75 activities will take place as scheduled June 1-6.

The comprehensive exhibit redesign is made possible by the Eisenhower Foundation‘s successful multi-million dollar fundraising campaign.

—

Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum photo of General Eisenhower chatting with paratroopers on the eve of the D-Day invasion.