Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum Nominated for Newsweek’s Best Presidential Attraction

Abilene is ready to add another national accolade to its growing list. On Thursday, Newsweek announced the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home in , as a nominee in its 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Presidential Attraction. This marks the first time Abilene has been honored by Newsweek.

“Being nominated by Newsweek is a tremendous honor,” said Todd Arrington, Director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum. “It’s a reflection of the important work we do to preserve and share the story of Dwight D. Eisenhower—one of America’s most admired leaders.”

Nominees for Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards are selected by editors with input from travel experts across the country. Abilene’s nomination was submitted by Amy Piper, Follow the Piper, a travel writer who visited the Presidential Library and Museum through the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Travel Media Hosting Program.

The relationships we build are invaluable, and we’re so appreciative of this nomination,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “From USA TODAY and TravelAwaits to True West Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine, and other respected outlets powered by real traveler experiences, Abilene continues to earn national recognition from those who’ve experienced it firsthand.”

Voting for Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards opens Thursday, July 17 at 11 a.m. CST and closes Thursday, August 14 at 10:59 a.m. CST. Voters can cast their vote daily at https://www.newsweek.com/readerschoice.

Located on a stunning 22-acre campus in the heart of Abilene, the Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum invites visitors to explore the life and legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower—from a modest Kansas upbringing to global leadership as Supreme Allied Commander in World War II and the 34th President of the United States.

The campus includes the recently renovated museum, Eisenhower’s boyhood home, research archives, the Place of Meditation–final resting place of President Eisenhower and his wife Mamie, and a visitor center with a gift shop. Guests can enjoy interactive exhibits, rare personal artifacts, and immersive storytelling that highlights Ike’s military leadership, creation of the Interstate Highway System, formation of NASA, and civil rights progress. Consistently ranked among the top five U.S. presidents by C-SPAN historians, Eisenhower’s steady leadership continues to inspire generations.

“Eisenhower’s legacy continues to receive national attention and to inspire Americans of all ages to be active and engaged citizens,” added Arrington.