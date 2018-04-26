Salina, KS

Eisenhower Museum Redesign to Begin

Todd PittengerApril 26, 2018

A complete museum redesign at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene will soon begin.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, beginning May 14th exhibits will be located in the library building while the museum gets a new look.

The project is expected to take a year. The work will encompass the museum’s entire 25,000 square foot exhibit space. The comprehensive exhibit redesign is made possible by the Eisenhower Foundation‘s successful multi-million dollar fundraising campaign.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library will maintain regular operating hours during the project.

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (June and July: 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.). Guided tours of the boyhood home are offered every 15 minutes with the last tour at 4:30 p.m.

Increased public programs and activities will be scheduled throughout the duration of the museum project.

 

