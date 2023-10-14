Eisenhower moves to 7-0 with win over South

It was a rough night for the Salina South Cougars as they fell to the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers 56-7 on a cold and windy Friday night.

The Tigers took control right from the get go as they scored on their third offensive play of the game with a Lucas Dickman 62-yard rushing touchdown, and they added their second score on the sixth offensive play of the game as Chase George took a Derrick Morgan pass 73-yards to the end zone.

Salina South was able to move the ball at times in the first half, but struggled to finish off drives as they turned it over on downs twice in the opening half.

Eisenhower continued to take control as the first half progressed as they rode a balanced offensive attack to a 42-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Tigers added another score on their first offensive possession of the second half following a Salina South punt which made the score 49-0 and instituted the running clock. Eisenhower would score one more time on a short punt return touchdown after quarterback Landon Putman wasn’t able to beat the wind on a pooch punt from his own end zone.

The Cougars showed resilience on a tough night and were able to find the end zone on their final drive of the game as Power ran one in from 12-yards out to break up the shoutout.

Your Nex-Tech Wireless player of the game was Carson Power as he rushed for 47 yards on 20 carries in addition to scoring the team’s only touchdown of the night.

Your H&R Block of the Game goes to the quarterback Landon Putman, as he sprung Carson Power free for a run of 12 yards in the first half. Power reversed field after seeing his original path bottled up and thanks to an excellent block thrown by Putman, Power was able to secure a first down.

The Cougars will now hit the road one more time to finish off the regular season as they down to Wichita to take on the Maize South Mavericks for their regular season finale next Friday night.