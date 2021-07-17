Eisenhower Library and Museum Closing Again

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene is closing to the public again due to health concerns because of the pandemic.

According to the organization, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County the National Archives and Records Administration is closing the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene effective Monday, July 19, 2021.

“It is with great disappointment that I am ordering the Dwight D. Eisenhower President ial Library and Museum closed until public health conditions improve,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in this area both far exceed the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) definition of “high transmission,” which is more than 99 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of more than 9.9 percent.

“I am taking this action out of concern for the health of the staff and the visiting public,” Ferriero said.

After closing due to the pandemic in March 2020, the Eisenhower Museum reopened to guests on a limited basis on May 20, 2021, and announced expanded hours on June 16, 2021. The National Archives will reopen the Eisenhower Museum as soon as the public health conditions allow.