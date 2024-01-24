Eisenhower frustrates Central in Tuesday night losses

GIRLS: GODDARD-EISENHOWER 41 SALINA CENTRAL 40

It was a tough night for the Salina Central Mustangs as they fell in heartbreaking fashion 41-40 to Goddard-Eisenhower on Tuesday night.

It was a tale of two halves for the Mustangs as they trailed 21-11 at the halftime break as the offensive woes for Salina Central continued. The Mustangs were just 3-16 from the floor at the halftime break including 0-10 from three point range.

The offense came alive in the third quarter as the Mustangs scored 20 points in the third period alone and recaptured the lead as they led 31-28 going into the final period.

The Tigers clawed back in the fourth quarter, riding a strong defensive performance as they held Salina Central without a point for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter en route to the one point victory.

Overall the offense continued to struggle for Salina Central as they shot just 27% from the floor on the night. Saniya Triplett led the team with 13 points on the night with Callan Hall adding 11 as well.

With the loss Salina Central falls to 5-6 on the year. The Mustangs now have a tall task up next as they take on undefeated Andover coming up at home on Friday night.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (5-6) 6 – 5 – 20 – 9 / 40

Eisenhower (5-4) 10 – 11 – 7 – 13 / 41

Individual Scoring

Saniya Triplett – 13

Callan Hall – 11

Tyler Vidricksen – 6

Maylin Owen – 5

Azbey Peckham – 3

Remi Myers – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Callan Hall

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Saniya Triplett

BOYS: GODDARD-EISENHOWER 71 SALINA CENTRAL 53

It was a tough loss on Tuesday night as the Salina Central Mustangs fell to the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers 71-53 on the road.

The Mustangs were down early as they trailed 29-13 at the half as their own offense struggled to find a rhythm while the Tigers scorched the net from every corner of the court.

Salina Central found life offensively in the second half as they scored 40 points in the half, but they had no answer for Goddard-Eisenhower on the defensive end as the Tigers put in 42 points of their own to secure the 18 point win.

Offensively the Mustangs finished the night shooting 44% from the floor, but they did have some struggles from outside the arc making just four three point baskets on 27% shooting from distance.

Thomas McClendon led the way for the Mustangs on offense as he poured in a game-high 22 points. Dez Gibson joined him in double figures with a 10 point performance of his own.

With the loss Salina Central falls to 5-6 on the season while Goddard-Eisenhower improves to 4-7. The Mustangs have a tough matchup next up as they welcome the defending champion Andover Trojans to town coming up on Friday night.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (5-6) 5 – 8 – 22 – 18 / 53

Eisenhower (4-7) 17 – 12 – 21 – 21 / 71

Individual Scoring

Thomas McClendon – 22

Dez Gibson – 10

Kaden Snyder – 8

Kamryn Jones – 5

Mason Nemechek – 3

Christian Carter – 3

Brody Farthing – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Thomas McClendon

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Dez Gibson