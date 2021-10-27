Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 52 °

Eisenhower Facilities Back Open to Public

Todd PittengerOctober 27, 2021

Facilities at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene are back open to the public.

According to the organization, effective Wednesday visitors to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be able to view the museum exhibits and visit the Place of Meditation. Timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance. Capacity is limited and there are no on-site ticket sales.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.) Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. The well-being of our visitors and staff is our top priority. We have adjusted our visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines.

Availability

  • Museum exhibits
  • Place of Meditation (burial site)
  • 22-acre campus grounds
  • Online gift shop

Guests will be able to view the museum exhibits, Place of Meditation, and walk the beautiful 22-acre campus. The research room, visitors center/gift shop, and boyhood home remain closed to the public. Public and educational programs will remain as online virtual programs.

To plan your visit and review the safety measures, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov. Each of us plays a role in a successful and safe reopening. Thank you for your patience and commitment to honoring our safety protocols.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Eisenhower Facilities Back Open to ...

Facilities at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene are back open to the public....

October 27, 2021 Comments

Zoo to Break Ground on Lion Habitat

Top News

October 26, 2021

5 Overcome by Noxious Fumes in Home

Kansas News

October 26, 2021

Two Arrested After Chase

Kansas News

October 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

5 Overcome by Noxious Fum...
October 26, 2021Comments
Two Arrested After Chase
October 26, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Hit and Run Drive...
October 26, 2021Comments
Former Salinan Dead After...
October 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices