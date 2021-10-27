Eisenhower Facilities Back Open to Public

Facilities at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene are back open to the public.

According to the organization, effective Wednesday visitors to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be able to view the museum exhibits and visit the Place of Meditation. Timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance. Capacity is limited and there are no on-site ticket sales.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.) Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. The well-being of our visitors and staff is our top priority. We have adjusted our visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines.

Availability

Museum exhibits

Place of Meditation (burial site)

22-acre campus grounds

Online gift shop

Guests will be able to view the museum exhibits, Place of Meditation, and walk the beautiful 22-acre campus. The research room, visitors center/gift shop, and boyhood home remain closed to the public. Public and educational programs will remain as online virtual programs.

To plan your visit and review the safety measures, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov. Each of us plays a role in a successful and safe reopening. Thank you for your patience and commitment to honoring our safety protocols.