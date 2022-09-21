Salina, KS

Eighth Most Wanted Arrest

September 21, 2022

An eighth person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, John Joseph Vogel is the latest person on the list caught, He was wanted for  felony drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony weapons charges, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,611 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

