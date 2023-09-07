Eighteen Wildcats Open 2023 Season on NFL Rosters

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Eighteen former Kansas State players are on rosters as the 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.

The 18 former Wildcats on opening-weekend NFL rosters are the most since they had 19 to open the 2009 season. Of the 18 players, seven are off last year’s Big 12 Championship squad, including four draft picks in Felix Anudike-Uzomah (First Round – Kansas City), JuJu Brents (Second Round – Indianapolis), Josh Hayes (Sixth Round – Tampa Bay) and Deuce Vaughn (Sixth Round – Dallas). The seven Wildcat rookies on opening-weekend rosters are the most since at the 2003 season (9), while the four draft picks were the most since the 2002 draft.

The longest-tenured former K-State players on NFL rosters are Tyler Lockett and Cornelius Lucas, both entering their ninth seasons. Lockett has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, while Lucas is in his fourth year with the Washington Commanders after having spent time with the Detroit Lions (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Chicago Bears (2019).

Following a 45-0 shutout win over SEMO last weekend, 15th-ranked Kansas State hosts Troy on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Standing-room only tickets are available for the 11 a.m., contest against the Trojans, and those can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS. The game will be shown on FS1 and can also be heard across the K-State Sports Network and on SiriusXM channel 83.

Former Wildcats on NFL Rosters

Player Organization Position Experience Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas City DE Rookie Ekow Boye-Doe^ Kansas City CB Rookie JuJu Brents Indianapolis CB Rookie Josh Hayes Tampa Bay DB Rookie Timmy Horne^ Atlanta DL 2nd Year Malik Knowles* Minnesota WR Rookie Tyler Lockett Seattle WR 9th Year Cornelius Lucas Washington T 9th Year AJ Parker* San Francisco DB 2nd Year Byron Pringle Washington WR 6th Year D.J. Reed New York Jets CB 6th Year Duke Shelley Los Angeles Rams DB 5th Year Kiondre Thomas^ Green Bay CB 1st Year Skylar Thompson Miami QB 2nd Year Deuce Vaughn Dallas RB Rookie Cody Whitehair Chicago OL 8th Year Russ Yeast Los Angeles Rams DB 2nd Year Ty Zentner^ Houston P Rookie

^ – Practice Squad; * – Injured Reserve