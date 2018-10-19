Eight Straight for Jayhawks in Preseason Poll

For the eighth straight season and 18th time overall, Kansas tops the men’s basketball Big 12 Preseason Poll. The Jayhawks received all of the possible nine first-place votes in 2018-19 for the fourth consecutive season.

KU has captured 18 outright or shared Big 12 regular season championships in the previous 22 campaigns. The program’s 14 consecutive and 61 overall conference titles are both NCAA records.

The Jayhawks will have a new look in 2018-19 with a younger and deeper team. Returning starters Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick both averaged double figures last year with 13.0 and 12.1 points, respectively. Nine newcomers join the squad with six freshmen and three transfers who are eligible this season.

Kansas State was picked second in the preseason poll followed by West Virginia in third. TCU and Texas tied for fourth to round out the top five. Other placings were 6. Iowa State, 7. Texas Tech, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Baylor and 10. Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 led the nation in RPI four of the last five years. For the first time in Conference history, the Big 12 sent 90 percent of its men’s basketball teams to postseason play in 2018 with seven in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and two in the National Invitation Tournament. Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech and West Virginia advanced to the Sweet 16 while Kansas punched a ticket to the 2018 Final Four.

The Big 12 will tip off 2018-19 with its annual media day, slated for Wednesday, October 24 at Sprint Center in Kansas City – site of the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. Live coverage will be available at Big12Sports.com and on the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2018-19 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (1st Place Votes) Points 1. Kansas (9)* 81 2. K-State 72 3. West Virginia 61 T4. TCU 54 Texas 54 6. Iowa State 41 7. Texas Tech 36 8. Oklahoma 21 9. Baylor 20 10. Oklahoma State 10

* – Unanimous Selection