Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Eight people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest include:

Luella Garrett

Jasmin Johnson

Byron Neef

Juan Ramos Jr

Anthony Ray

Rolando Rocha-Delgado

Darrin Scott II

Gary Sloggett

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted