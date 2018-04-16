Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerApril 16, 2018

Eight people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest include:

  • Luella Garrett
  • Jasmin Johnson
  • Byron Neef
  • Juan Ramos Jr
  • Anthony Ray
  • Rolando Rocha-Delgado
  • Darrin Scott II
  • Gary Sloggett

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

