Eight Most Wanted Arrests
Todd PittengerApril 16, 2018
Eight people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest include:
- Luella Garrett
- Jasmin Johnson
- Byron Neef
- Juan Ramos Jr
- Anthony Ray
- Rolando Rocha-Delgado
- Darrin Scott II
- Gary Sloggett
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th.
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
Garrett, Luella, Marie – Felony PV A&D Drug Court Poss Opiates / Poss Marijuana / Poss Para / Theft
ohnson, Jasmin, Da’Shawn – Felony PV A&D Drug Court Poss Opiates
Neef, Byron, Bryant – Felony FTA Poss Meth
Ramos Jr, Juan, Pablo – Felony Agg Battery / Agg DV Battery / Criminal Threat / Interference
Ray, Anthony, Joe – Felony PV Aggravated Battery
Rocha-Delgado, Rolando – Felony PV A&D Drug Court Poss Meth / Poss Para / DUI
Scott II, Darrin, Rochelle – Felony Poss Cocaine / Poss Marijuana / Poss Para X2
Sloggett, Gary, Dean – Felony FTA Domestic Violence / Violation of Protection Order X6
