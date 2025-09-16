Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Over a half-dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. On the first Saturday of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The latest list went online September 6th. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:

Paul Bennett

Sara Mae Carpenter

Curtis Frisbie

Phoenix Leonard

Jessica Nelson

Trenton Ponting

Braydon Prochaska

Christopher Wilson

Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody, making criminal threats, fleeing and eluding, intimidation of a witness, aggravated domestic violence battery, aggravated endangering a child, forgery, theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,922 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted