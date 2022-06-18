Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 73 °

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJune 18, 2022

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this week eight of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

  • John Campbell
  • Shawn Lahman Sr
  • Travis Lawson
  • Leland Post
  • Michael Redman
  • Gerald Ross
  • Khamry Stone
  • Charles Wheeler Jr

Additionally, the warrant for Michael Walle.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,588 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this w...

June 18, 2022 Comments

Tips Sought in Rural Burglary

Kansas News

June 18, 2022

Two Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Top News

June 18, 2022

Remembering Dana Adams

Top News

June 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Eight Most Wanted Arrests
June 18, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Rural Burg...
June 18, 2022Comments
I-135 Work Project Starts...
June 17, 2022Comments
27 Pounds of Marijuana an...
June 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra