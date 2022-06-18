Eight Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this week eight of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

John Campbell

Shawn Lahman Sr

Travis Lawson

Leland Post

Michael Redman

Gerald Ross

Khamry Stone

Charles Wheeler Jr

Additionally, the warrant for Michael Walle.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,588 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted