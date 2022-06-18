Eight Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this week eight of them have been caught.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:
- John Campbell
- Shawn Lahman Sr
- Travis Lawson
- Leland Post
- Michael Redman
- Gerald Ross
- Khamry Stone
- Charles Wheeler Jr
Additionally, the warrant for Michael Walle.
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,588 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
