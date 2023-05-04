Eight Local Students to Join KWU Strings

A group of eight local students are joining the Kansas Wesleyan University strings program.

According to KWU, Dr. Leonardo Rosario has experience all over the world, and that experience has helped the the school’s strings program gain momentum during the past two years. Events like Salina Strings Day have brought more attention to Rosario’s program, and now, local students are taking notice. KWU has announced that eight students from Salina high schools will be joining the university’s strings program next year.

“Salina has great high school music programs,” said Rosario. “The instructors in the city do a great job of preparing their students for the next level. That’s demonstrated by the fact that several of these eight have already been playing with us, alongside our students and some of the best musicians in the community. They all have a tremendous amount of talent, and we’re proud to welcome them to our program.”

The eight joining the program are:

Adrian Aranda, Salina South High School (Intended Major: Business Administration)

Vanessa Arceo, Salina South (Music Education with a vocal emphasis)

Paige Baird, Salina South (Music Education)

Everett Baker, Salina Central High School (Undecided)

Reese Kimmi, Salina South (Criminal Justice)

Vy Lee, Salina Central (Accounting with a minor in Computer Technology)

Lucas Nutter, Salina Central (Music Education)

Merissa Rios, Salina South (Emergency Management)

“I’m really excited to see how I’ll grow as an orchestra and choir member,” said Arceo. “I’m looking forward to meeting more people, making friends and having new experiences.”

KWU Music wraps up its 2022-23 concert schedule Friday night in the Student Activities Center with its annual Pops Concert. Renovations are underway to the program’s academic spaces, with Sams Chapel remodeling set to begin this summer. A location for next year’s concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our program is building momentum,” concluded Rosario. “This year’s graduates helped set the foundation, but it’s this group that can help take that foundation to the next level. With a renovated performance space, new practice areas and talents like these eight, it’s a great time to be a part of KWU’s strings program!”

_ _ _

KWU Photo