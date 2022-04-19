Eight Fire Department Promotions

The Salina Fire Department promoted eight members in a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony, which took place in a convention room at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, lasted about a half hour and honored the eight men rising up the ranks of the department.

Fire Chief Tony Sneidar, City Commissioner Bill Longbine and Deputy City Manager Jacob Wood all spoke at the ceremony. Topics of discussion included the honor of being promoted as well as the sacrifices families make for the good of the department and community. Chief Sneidar also emphasized the importance of having events of this sort to acknowledge the hard work of those in the department.

The promotions are as follows:

Capt. Derrick R. Herzog to Battalion Chief

Capt. Kirk A. Stover to Battalion Chief

Lt. Michael W. Robinson to Captain

Lt. Riley B. Hawbaker to Captain

Engineer Jordan A. Stiles to Lieutenant

Engineer Samuel A. Hoskins to Lieutenant

Firefighter Nicholas T. Oxandale to Engineer

Firefighter Zach M. Taylor to Engineer

Some of the firefighters and their families as they take the oath: