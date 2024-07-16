Ehrlich named as USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete, team honored

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Track and Field student-athlete Madisyn Ehrlich was named as a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Athlete for the 2023-24 season.

The KWU women’s track and field team was also honored by USTFCCCA earning the All-Academic Team award.

A total of 53 teams and 308 individuals were named to the awards nationally.

Teams qualify for the All-Academic Team Award by carrying a calculated cumulative team GPA of over 3.0 on a 4.0 schedule amongst all student-athletes included on the eligibility roster for both indoor and outdoor track and field.

Individuals qualify for the All-Academic Athlete award by carrying a calculated cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. All-Academic Athletes must have also completed at least 24 semester hours through the end of the most recent semester and have achieved a qualifying mark for the national championships for either the indoor or outdoor season. Transfer student-athletes qualify based on only resident grade point average.